‘It was all ready’ – Mane admits he had a contract agreed with rival outfit before Klopp’s intervention

The lure of Jurgen Klopp is difficult to resist for most players, particularly following the German’s move to Liverpool and his rampant success with the Merseysiders.

Sadio Mane certainly knows this to be true, sharing the time that the former Borussia Dortmund tactician helped the Reds gazump Manchester United to the signing.

“I have to say, I was really close to going to Manchester United,” the 30-year-old told Jamie Carragher, as reported by The Telegraph.

“I had the contract there. I had it all agreed. It was all ready, but instead I thought, ‘No, I want to go to Liverpool’.

“I was convinced to go with Klopp’s project. I still remember the first time I got the call from Klopp.”

As one of the signings that kickstarted a successful regime for the 54-year-old, it’s hard to imagine life without the former Southampton ace at Anfield.

To tell the truth, it’s a somewhat horrifying thought to picture the world-class attacker waltzing down the left-flank in a Manchester United kit.

The 30-year-old was absolutely key to helping Klopp drag us back into the heralded top four spots and secure the European football necessary to bring about top talent that would catapult Liverpool into the stratosphere.

Whilst our records with alternative purchases has been more than sound, it wouldn’t be hyperbolic to suggest that Mane was part of the foundation responsible for our success in recent times.

