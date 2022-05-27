Jurgen Klopp confirms huge Thiago injury boost as Liverpool star ‘100% available’ for CL final

Jurgen Klopp has confirmed that Thiago Alcantara is ‘100% available’ for the Champions League final after training yesterday.

The German’s comments come courtesy of a tweet from sports correspondent, Carrie Brown, ahead of Liverpool’s upcoming clash with Real Madrid on Saturday.

Jurgen Klopp. Thiago trained yesterday and is 100 per cent a available for the final #UCLfinal @beINSPORTS_EN — Carrie Brown 💙 (@CarrieBrownTV) May 27, 2022

The Reds had been sweating on the fitness of the classy playmaker following an Achilles concern arising from the side’s 3-1 victory over Wolves last weekend.

READ MORE: ‘It was all ready’ – Mane admits he had a contract agreed with rival outfit before Klopp’s intervention

It’s yet another huge boost for the German’s men as we look set to welcome back both Fabinho and the former Bayern Munich man to the squad and, potentially, the starting-XI should the stars align.

Though not to discount other areas of the pitch, given that Real Madrid’s main threat is deemed to lie in the middle of the park in the form of cultured duo Toni Kroos and Luka Modric, having both of our own world-class operators available to level the playing field could be game-defining.

We’ll be keeping our fingers crossed for no further complications along the way ahead of the meeting in Paris.

#Ep51 of The Empire of the Kop Podcast: Can Steven Gerrard do Liverpool a big favour? Do we need an Origi replacement… & more!