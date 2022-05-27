Liverpool fans left heartbroken after last minute Airbnb cancellation and left searching for alternative accomodation

As thousands of Liverpool fans begin their pilgrimage to Paris, some have been left heartbroken before the journey even began.

One set of Reds were shocked to find that their Airbnb accommodation near Saint-Denis had been cancelled, because of ‘damage in the property from the last guests’.

Warrington-based musician James Lee-Hindle was part of the nine-man group and said: “I’m not angry, I’m just disappointed and I can’t believe they’d do it for us the night before we left – another unnecessary obstacle for us to overcome”.

READ MORE: (Video) “It’s non-stop” – Harvey Elliott on Liverpool playing every possible game in this season’s calendar

With six of the group travelling with tickets and the rest without, Jake Atkin added: “As well as trying to hunt for tickets, we’re now having to spend time looking for alternative accommodation and this has caused a real headache for everyone”.

Let’s hope that they manage to get somewhere to stay in time and it’s disgusting that the host would be able to let them down with so little notice.

Looking to the bright-side, Tommy Jones added: “Jurgen and the lads didn’t get disheartened when Villarreal were 2-0 up and neither will we! If anyone has any spares let us know!”.

#Ep51 of The Empire of the Kop Podcast: Can Steven Gerrard do Liverpool a big favour? Do we need an Origi replacement… & more!