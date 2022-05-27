Liverpool forward declares he wants to stay & that ‘I’m very happy here’ after contract questions

Bobby Firmino has expressed a desire to remain with Liverpool amid talk of potential exits for teammates Sadio Mane and Mo Salah.

The Brazilian’s comments to TNT Brazil, as relayed on Twitter by former Red, Jose Enrique, come with the striker’s terms set to expire in the summer of 2023.

Firmino about his contract situation: "I'm very happy here and want to stay." – [via TNT Brazil Youtube channel]

Wish mane and Salah had the same reply

The former Hoffenheim man has enjoyed a respectable campaign for the Reds, registering 16 goal contributions in 34 games (across all competitions).

The expectation was that our No.9 would be the most likely to part ways with the club come the summer of 2023 with finances to play a decisive role in the futures of his fellow teammates, Mane and Salah.

Should one of the pair not pursue a contract extension with us, however, it would then theoretically open the door for Firmino to continue at Anfield beyond the date in question.

Ideally, of course, we’d like to see none of the front-three that was deemed Europe’s best attacking trio depart in this summer window or the next, though we can appreciate the financial constraints we’re operating under and the need to bring in fresh talent.

