Liverpool’s travelling squad for CL final update includes two huge fitness updates

Liverpool fans were handed a huge reprieve ahead of the club’s visit to the French capital to face-off against Real Madrid as both Thiago Alcantara and Fabinho are due to join the squad traveling to Paris, as reported by liverpoolfc.com.

The Spanish international had been a serious doubt for the tie in question after sustaining an Achilles concern during the 3-1 win over Wolves.

Fabinho’s return to team training would signal that the Brazilian is likely to feature against Carlo Ancelotti’s men and it would appear that his fellow midfielder’s individual work with Lee Nobes is paying dividends.

Forming part of our best midfield three, there’s no question that having the pair available for action come Saturday would represent a seismic boost to our chances of securing a seventh Champions League title.

Regardless of how the contest finishes, it’s critical that we don’t detract from what has fundamentally been a phenomenal season and effort from Jurgen Klopp’s men as we chased history.

