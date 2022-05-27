Manchester United set to rival Liverpool for the signature of 24-year-old Bundesliga star

Liverpool and Manchester United may be miles apart in terms of the Premier League but they can certainly compete financially with the Reds.

As reported by Sky Sports Germany (via BBC Sport): ‘Liverpool target Christopher Nkunku could be the subject of a bid from Manchester United next week, with the 24-year-old France forward reluctant to sign a new deal at RB Lepizig’.

The 24-year-old has been a muted link in the past but now it looks as though we could lose him to the Old Trafford-based club.

Christopher Nkunku has 20 goals and 15 assists in 34 games this season for RB Leipzig and has been long-linked with a move away.

After making his debut for France this season, his stock has risen to a fee that is believed to be around £60 million.

With his contract due to expire in 2024, the German club may be willing to sell the man who got seven goals in six Champions League this campaign.

