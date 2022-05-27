Mane decides to leave Liverpool amid heavy Bayern transfer links; German champions can offer him something Reds can’t – SPORT1

Sadio Mane has been tipped for a Liverpool exit this summer, with rumours swirling around a potential move to Bayern Munich.

The Senegalese international himself was somewhat coy on the subject of his future, noting that all would be revealed after the Champions League final.

“On the one hand, because Mané’s focus is fully on Saturday’s Champions League final against Real Madrid. On the other hand, because he has not yet made a final decision about where he would like to play in the future,” Kerry Hau and Patrick Berger wrote for SPORT1.

“According to SPORT1 information, the Africa Cup winner, who is also being courted by Paris Saint-Germain, tends to leave rather than stay in Liverpool.

“The main reason for this: lack of financial appreciation. With a gross salary of around 12 million euros a year, Mané (contract until 2023) is by far not one of the top earners in Jürgen Klopp’s team.

“Bayern could surpass this sum despite all the financial losses caused by Corona – especially if Robert Lewandowski leaves.”

The former Southampton ace has been in exceptional form this term, particularly since his return victorious from the AFCON final, registering 28 goal contributions in 50 games (across all competitions).

READ MORE: Pundit backs 23-year-old Liverpool star who was poor v Wolves to start against Real Madrid

We would certainly take such a claim with more than a pinch of salt given that negotiations between the club and player are likely to take place after our Paris trip.

Given how the 30-year-old has excelled since his shift to the heart of our forward line, there has to be an argument to defend our No.10’s potential longevity in the game.

Though we’d certainly imagine that the level of financial compensation demanded will play a big part in deciding Mane’s future, we’d like to imagine that there’s enough flexibility on both sides to enable us to keep hold of two world-class wingers.

#Ep51 of The Empire of the Kop Podcast: Can Steven Gerrard do Liverpool a big favour? Do we need an Origi replacement… & more!