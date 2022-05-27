Mane wows Klopp in training doing one thing none of his other teammates dare try

Sadio Mane walked Jamie Carragher through his recent overhead kick against Norwich City in the Premier League, sharing his enjoyment for such audacious attempts on goal.

The former Southampton ace noted that he often attempts the spectacular in training, much to the amazement of the head coach, Jurgen Klopp.

“I saw the header and decided what I was going to do at the last moment,” the No.10 told Carragher, as was reported by The Telegraph.

“When the ball came towards me, at first I was going to go with my head. I realised it was not possible, so I changed my mind quickly.

“I try this a lot in training and to be fair even the coach says ‘wow’. I think I am the only one who tries this!”

The 30-year-old has been a phenomenal performer for the Merseysiders this term, picking up the reins following the AFCON as Mo Salah’s form took something of a dip.

There’s something comforting about the mental image of a quiet, humble winger constantly attempting to deliver outrageous goals on the training ground.

Whilst we’d take an average, tap-in goal that secures us our seventh title in the Champions League, we certainly wouldn’t be averse to the spectacular should the moment arise for our winger-turned-striker on the night.

With ‘special’ news too around the corner, nothing would cap off a potentially positive contract update better than Mane firing Liverpool to a cup treble on Saturday.

