‘Never remembers…’ – Jamie Carragher mocks Gary Neville over major Liverpool u-turn ahead of CL final

Jamie Carragher couldn’t help but poke fun at his fellow MNF pundit, Gary Neville, over comments the Englishman had made on Liverpool’s midfield.

Tweeting about the incident online, the former Reds defender brought up footage showing his colleague apparently changing his mind on the strength of the club’s midfield department and suggesting that it could lose them the game against Real Madrid.

The Merseysiders find themselves chasing a cup treble following late heartbreak suffered on the final day of the Premier League season as Manchester City denied Jurgen Klopp’s men the possibility of a quadruple haul of silverware.

READ MORE: Mane decides to leave Liverpool amid heavy Bayern transfer links; German champions can offer him something Reds can’t – SPORT1

Whilst we could certainly appreciate Neville’s verdict if he had been referring to one or both of Fabinho and Thiago Alcantara being unavailable for the tie in question, the reality is difficult to contend with.

We know our No.3 is more than likely to be available having returned to team training, whilst the latter has resumed individual training with the help of physio Lee Nobes.

Make no mistake, seeing the pair back in the starting-XI (or, at the very least, on the bench) come Saturday evening would be a boost of immense proportions, but Liverpool’s midfield is arguably far more reliable than the ex-Red Devil gives it credit for.

#Ep51 of The Empire of the Kop Podcast: Can Steven Gerrard do Liverpool a big favour? Do we need an Origi replacement… & more!