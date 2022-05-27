Sadio Mane vows to deliver ‘special’ contract news following the Champions League final in Paris

Sadio Mane has delivered some more cryptic updates on his contract, which seems to hint at positive news for Liverpool fans.

Speaking with BBC Sport, the 30-year-old said: “I think the answer I can give you now is I feel very good.

“I am fully focused on Saturday’s game, that is the answer I must give before the final. But come back to me on Saturday and I will give you the best answer you want to hear, for sure. It’s special. I will give you all you want to hear then.

“I love what I am doing and I sacrifice myself all the time. I am working hard every single day on the pitch and in the gym and I get better and better, that’s the most important. I am trying my best to help the team.”

After Mo Salah confirming that he would be staying at the club but not providing any updates on his contact and the Bobby Firmino deal being very quiet, it worrying that none of them have secured their future at Anfield.

It’s unlikely that all three would depart the club and we could dare to think that this news from our No.10 means he will be extending his stay.

We’ve got much bigger things to think about before we’re due to hear the update from the Senegalese forward, so let’s try and win number seven first!

