(Video) Crouch teaches the robot routine to CL final singer Camila Cabello: ‘I am incredible at it’

Peter Crouch is well-known for his robot goal celebration, a unique ability he attempted to pass on to pop sensation, Camila Cabello, ahead of the Champions League final.

The ‘Havana’ singer is due to headline the pre-show in Paris before Liverpool clash with Real Madrid.

The Merseysiders’ hopes of a historic quadruple collection of silverware were dashed following Manchester City’s win on the final day of the league season, though a treble would still represent a tremendous campaign from Jurgen Klopp’s men.

You can catch the clip below, courtesy of BT Sport:

"Yeah, I am incredible at it…" 😏 As @Camila_Cabello is getting the #UCLfinal party started with this season's #PepsiShow, we've drafted in @petercrouch to teach her the iconic robot routine 🤖 pic.twitter.com/g3Pw3UKNh3 — Football on BT Sport (@btsportfootball) May 27, 2022