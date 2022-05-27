(Video) One Liverpool fan thinks they’ve worked out how Diaz & Jones communicate from wholesome clip

(Video) One Liverpool fan thinks they’ve worked out how Diaz & Jones communicate from wholesome clip

Luis Diaz appears to have built a strong friendship with Liverpool teammate, Curtis Jones, since his switch to the English top-flight in January.

One clip of training footage shared online by @ScouseSocialism shows the pair apparently communicating via the aid of sign language.

Given the language barrier currently in place (though we understand that the 25-year-old is making efforts to learn English), it’s lovely to see the players finding ways to make our winter signing feel part of the group.

You can catch the clip below, courtesy of @ScouseSocialism & LFCTV:

