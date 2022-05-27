(Video) ‘Played with one shoe and one flip-flop’ – Luis Diaz’s incredible rise as told by family, friends & ex-coach in Barranquilla

If ever there was a footballer made for Liverpool Football Club, Luis Diaz would appear to fit perfectly within that mould, with the Colombian having adapted near-perfectly to life in Merseyside.

One neighbour, Jose Bermudez, recalled the 25-year-old having played the sport ‘with one shoe and one flip-flop’ during his time in Barranquila, with a cousin, Henry Perez, sharing a tale about the winger’s remarkable goalscoring exploits in his youth.

The former FC Porto star could be set to cap off a superb half-season with the Reds in Paris should he help Jurgen Klopp’s men lift their third piece of silverware this season and potentially a seventh title in the competition.

You can catch the clip below, courtesy of CNN: