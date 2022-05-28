French publication alleges that ticketless Liverpool fans ‘overwhelmed police’ at one gate of the Stade de France

French publication, Get French Football News, has alleged that some ticketless Liverpool fans are responsible for overwhelming police in a bid to get inside the Stade de France.

The Merseysiders are shortly due to take on Real Madrid in the Champions League final, with the side chasing a potential seventh title in the competition.

For a period of several minutes, Liverpool fans without tickets overwhelmed police stationed at Gate U. (RMC) — Get French Football News (@GFFN) May 28, 2022

Jurgen Klopp’s men were handed a huge boost in the form of Thiago Alcantara and Fabinho’s availability for the clash in Paris.

It’s worth stressing that there remains a lack of evidence to support the online allegations made against fans who have travelled to the French capital.

Until a time arises where such proof is produced, we certainly won’t be keen to jump on the bandwagon ahead of what is a monumental moment for us in our pursuit of a treble collection of silverware.

