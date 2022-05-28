(Image) ‘Shambolic’ snap of police escort for Liverpool team bus captured ahead of CL final

Liverpool’s team bus appeared to receive a dismal degree of protection from local police forces ahead of the Champions League final.

One photo taken by @carlmarkham showed the club’s transportation being guided to its final destination by a sole rider.

Given how smooth our impending opponent’s arrival was at the Stade de France, it’s a bit of a poor effort for Jurgen Klopp’s men, though we doubt it will massively affect our pre-match planning or mindset.

You can catch the photo below, courtesy of Carl Markham’s Twitter account:

One police outrider. Shambolic pic.twitter.com/i2KLMXegiR — Carl Markham (@carlmarkham) May 28, 2022