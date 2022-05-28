(Image) ‘Shambolic’ snap of police escort for Liverpool team bus captured ahead of CL final

Posted by
(Image) ‘Shambolic’ snap of police escort for Liverpool team bus captured ahead of CL final

Liverpool’s team bus appeared to receive a dismal degree of protection from local police forces ahead of the Champions League final.

One photo taken by @carlmarkham showed the club’s transportation being guided to its final destination by a sole rider.

Given how smooth our impending opponent’s arrival was at the Stade de France, it’s a bit of a poor effort for Jurgen Klopp’s men, though we doubt it will massively affect our pre-match planning or mindset.

You can catch the photo below, courtesy of Carl Markham’s Twitter account:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Featured

Latest

Most Read

Back to Top