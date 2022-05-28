Liverpool fans reportedly tear gassed outside Stade de France in disgraceful UEFA display

Liverpool fans have been subjected to some horrific treatment on the part of UEFA and French police ahead of the Champions League final, with supporters tear gassed outside the Stade de France.

This update comes courtesy of a tweet from Andy Kelly, with many of the Reds’ travelling support blocked from entering the stadium ahead of the clash.

Fans queuing outside with tickets for a gate that’s been shut for no reason just been tear gassed. Throughly unpleasant experience and so dangerous. This isn’t how fans should be treated in a civilised society. Unacceptable — Andy Kelly (@AndyK_LivNews) May 28, 2022

UEFA have blamed the delay to kick-off on the ‘late arrival of fans’ despite contradicting reports arising from outside the ground.

We’ll be keeping fans updated as to any further delays to the meeting between Jurgen Klopp and Carlo Ancelotti’s men in the French capital.