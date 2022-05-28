Liverpool request formal investigation after UEFA & French police disappoint at Champions League final

After a disappointing 1-0 defeat to Real Madrid, the focus will now be on ensuring Liverpool fans return home safely following an occasion marred by UEFA and the French police’s horrific handling of the event.

Footage circulating prior to the tie commencing has shown supporters being pepper-sprayed outside the Stade de France in what was a horror show in the organisation of fan entry into the ground.

“We are hugely disappointed at the stadium entry issues and breakdown of the security perimeter that Liverpool fans faced this evening at Stade de France,” a statement from the club’s official website read.

“This is the greatest match in European football and supporters should not have to experience the scenes we have witnessed tonight.

“We have officially requested a formal investigation into the causes of these unacceptable issues.”

According to reports, various fans opted to depart the queues despite bearing tickets, with stewards refusing entry.

It’s unclear to what extent the issues around the game may have affected the game on the pitch.

Though we’d be hesitant to draw a clear link, there’s no question that the treatment of supporters before, during and after the clash will have hardly helped matters.

Regardless, the most important thing at this stage in time is that all those present in the French capital return home safe and sound and that those responsible for tonight’s events are accountable for their actions.

