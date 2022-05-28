Liverpool team news confirmed: Thiago starts as three changes made for CL final v Real Madrid

Liverpool could cap off what has been a phenomenal, 63-game campaign with a potential third piece of silverware this season in the form of the Champions League.

European heavyweights, Real Madrid, stand in the way of Jurgen Klopp’s men and their seventh title in the competition, with Los Blancos themselves pursuing their 14th.

Though hopes of a quadruple trophy haul were dashed after Manchester City’s impressive comeback against Aston Villa, the prospect of a treble remains a realistic target for the side.

Alisson Becker is the man between the sticks, with Ibrahima Konate partnering Virgil van Dijk in the heart of our backline.

In the middle of the park, Klopp has named a trio comprised of Fabinho, Jordan Henderson and Thiago Alcantara in a massive injury boost for the club.

Mo Salah and Sadio Mane hold on to their places in the frontline with Luis Diaz rewarded with a start too in the Champions League final.

You can catch the full team news below, courtesy of @LFC:

And the team news is… LIVE! The Champions League final is nearly upon us! What do we make of the XI Klopp's gone with, Reds? 🔴 #LFC pic.twitter.com/e3ExNg233I — Empire of the Kop (@empireofthekop) May 28, 2022

