Richarlison mocks Liverpool online immediately after Champions League final defeat

Richarlison’s latest online post has done little to change his reputation for being a little Liverpool-obsessed.

Tweeting after the Reds’ 1-0 defeat to Real Madrid in the Champions League final, the Brazilian international appeared to mock Everton’s city rivals.

The Merseysiders fell short once more to Los Blancos, drawing a rare blank in front of goal to hand Carlo Ancelotti’s men their 14th title in the competition.

The Blues star has produced some bizarre claims historically, previously attacking star centre-half Virgil van Dijk and claiming that the Dutchman didn’t compare to the likes of Real Madrid legend Sergio Ramos.

Despite it all, we’ve no doubt Jurgen Klopp will be nothing but proud of a Liverpool side that has fundamentally been phenomenal for much of the season, playing all 63 games on offer and falling just short of our lofty ambitions.

It’ll be a night to celebrate for our rivals, relieved to see us not secure further silverware, but we’ll soon dust ourselves off and begin anew.

