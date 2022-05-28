(Video) Steven Gerrard shares CL final score prediction ahead of Liverpool v Real Madrid

Steven Gerrard has backed his old club Liverpool to defeat Real Madrid to the tune of two goals without reply in the Champions League final.

The Merseysiders look set to welcome back both Fabinho and Thiago Alcantara to the squad following positive injury updates for the pair, though Divock Origi remains an absentee for the clash at the Stade de France.

Whilst we’d certainly imagine that Carlo Ancelotti’s men will not make life easy for the treble-chasers, a full-strength Reds outfit is not one to trifle with – particularly not after suffering the heartbreak of a broken quadruple dream.

You can catch the clip below, courtesy of @LFC:

A message from one of our European Cup winning captains 🏆🤩 pic.twitter.com/wUphNI1eDg — Liverpool FC (@LFC) May 27, 2022