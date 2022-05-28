(Video) Firmino cheekily nutmegs Andreas Kornmayer in CL tunnel ahead of Real Madrid clash

Bobby Firmino looked to be enjoying himself ahead of Liverpool’s Champions League final tie in Paris.

The Brazilian international was spotted nutmegging a member of the club staff in Andreas Kornmayer in footage taken from the tunnel after the Reds had tested out the pitch at the Stade de France.

It’s a flair for cheekiness we’ve come to expect from our selfless No.9, and though we don’t expect Jurgen Klopp to call on the striker to start the occasion, we’d love nothing more than to see him make an impact from the bench if one is so required.

