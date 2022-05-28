(Video) Man City fan who travelled to Paris can’t believe incredible Liverpool fan-generated atmosphere

You’d be hard-pressed to find any Manchester City supporters in Paris, not least of all due to the fact that the Sky Blues were dumped out of the competition in the semi-finals by finalists Real Madrid.

Nonetheless, Sky Sports discovered one such fan taking in the atmosphere among the Liverpool support present in the French capital.

It’s a bold move, to say the least, though it seems the individual in question is more than enjoying the experience.

You can catch the clip below, courtesy of Sky Sports:

The only Man City fan in Paris… 😳😳#UCL pic.twitter.com/DfxTsV8DpR — Sky Sports Premier League (@SkySportsPL) May 28, 2022