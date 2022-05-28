(Video) Many Liverpool fans unbelievably still waiting outside Stade de France after CL final has started

A large number of Liverpool fans remain outside the Stade de France waiting to be let into the stadium, despite the Champions League final having begun.

Footage from Henry Winter’s Twitter account reveals a long queue outside the ground following reports of French police pepper spraying supporters ahead of the tie.

It’s yet further proof of UEFA’s poor organisational efforts ahead of the major sporting event and we can only hope that those supporters affected are compensated for circumstances beyond their control.

You can catch the clip below, courtesy of Henry Winter’s Twitter account:

Fans still waiting outside. Some been queueing for 3 hours. Some so scared by bottleneck have headed back into town. Stewarding lacking guidance. Poor organisation. #UCLfinal pic.twitter.com/LIg4t9jgXY — Henry Winter (@henrywinter) May 28, 2022