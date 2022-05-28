(Video) ‘So tacky’ – Liverpool legend rips into ‘plazzy’ Real Madrid end display ahead of CL final

Liverpool legend, John Aldridge, mocked Real Madrid for allowing the distribution of plastic flags in their respective fan end at the Stade de France ahead of the Champions League final.

The former Red jovially noted that his old side had refused the ‘tacky’ inclusion, with fans set to bring in banners and flags en masse.

Jurgen Klopp’s men remain on course for a potential treble collection of cup silverware whilst Los Blancos pursue a double after securing the La Liga title.

You can catch the clip below, courtesy of @Realaldo474: