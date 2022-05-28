(Video) Thiago gives indication of readiness for CL final in cool Stade de France warm-up footage

Thiago Alcantara’s readiness for the Champions League final remains a point of great interest ahead of Liverpool’s meeting with Real Madrid.

The Spaniard would appear to be at the very least more than ready to be named in the matchday squad, if not the starting-XI, after footage caught the playmaker taking part in a warm-up at the Stade de France.

Having participated in two team training sessions, the former Bayern Munich will have certainly satisfied the coaching staff (barring any unfortunate problems arising between now and the evening) that he can be available for selection.

You can catch the clip below, courtesy of @CarrieBrownTV & beINSports: