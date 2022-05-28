(Video) Thiago provides Liverpool with late injury scare ahead of CL final

Thiago Alcantara will have Liverpool fans worrying ahead of the Champions League final clash with Real Madrid in the latest update provided by Neil Jones.

The Spaniard was spotted taking part in an individual warm-up routine away from the starting-XI players with Naby Keita taking his place.

There’s yet to be a confirmed change to the first-XI selected and we’ll be keeping our fingers crossed that the issue isn’t serious ahead of the first whistle.

You can catch the clip below, courtesy of Neil Jones’ Twitter account:

Thiago doing his own thing with the fitness coach. Seems to be moving OK.#LFC 🔴 pic.twitter.com/8UXYb4Slpz — Neil Jones (@neiljonesgoal) May 28, 2022