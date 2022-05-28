(Video) Ticket-bearing Liverpool fans pepper sprayed by police in disgraceful footage outside Stade de France

Some footage has emerged appearing to show French police pepper spraying Liverpool fans waiting to get inside the Stade de France.

Kick-off for the Champion League final clash between the Reds and Real Madrid was delayed following poor organisational efforts from UEFA, though supporters were blamed by the footballing body in official stadium announcements.

We hope all fans with tickets have been allowed to enter the ground and that the situation is reviewed after the tie to ensure those involved are held accountable.

Pepper spraying fans outside stadium in Paris pic.twitter.com/drgzEpR9gD — Mark Ogden (@MarkOgden_) May 28, 2022