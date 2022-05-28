(Video) Van Dijk sends message to Karim Benzema ahead of Champions League final clash

There were no shows of arrogance on display from Virgil van Dijk as he helped preview Liverpool’s upcoming meeting with Real Madrid in the Champions League final.

When asked to address the threat posed by superstar Karim Benzema, the Dutchman paid his respects to the striker’s qualities but didn’t flinch at the prospect of a battle, jovially reminding the reporter of his own ability.

It’s set to be an incredible battle between the two sides, with the Merseysiders looking to secure a cup treble and wrap up what has been a phenomenal campaign.

You can catch the clip below, courtesy of BT Sport:

"I'm not a bad player myself so I look forward to this challenge!"