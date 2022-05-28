(Video) VAR spares Liverpool blushes as Benzema denied late first-half goal

Some late controversy occurred in the final stages of the first-half of action in the Champions League final as Karim Benzema had an opener ruled out for offside.

A VAR review of the effort ensured that the scoreline remained 0-0 going into the half-time break despite there appearing to be some contact on the ball from Fabinho and Ibrahima Konate.

The decision came about due to the fact that a deliberate ball hadn’t been played back by a Red to the French hitman (in an offside position).

You can catch the clip below, courtesy of BT Sport:

Karim Benzema’s opener is ruled out for offside! ❌ What do you make of this decision? 🤔#UCLfinal pic.twitter.com/dnez8spmJA — Football on BT Sport (@btsportfootball) May 28, 2022