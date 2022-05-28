(Video) Watch how incredibly relaxed Firmino & Tsimikas are as pair caught enjoying CL tunnel kickabout

One could forgive players for seeming a little nervous ahead of one of the biggest occasions of their careers, though that was anything but the case as far as Bobby Firmino and Kostas Tsimikas were concerned.

The pair were caught enjoying a bit of a kickaround in the Champions League tunnel ahead of the big clash, evidently greatly relaxed before the meeting with Real Madrid.

Liverpool will be hoping to make up for the late heartbreak suffered in the Premier League with potentially their third piece of silverware of the season.

You can catch the clip below, courtesy of Reddit user u/m-o-j-a-m: