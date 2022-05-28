(Video) Watch one group of Liverpool fans cross the Channel via dinghy en route to Paris Champions League final

One group of Liverpool fans’ mode of transportation may surprise some, as phone footage captured the handful of supporters crossing the Channel via the use of a dinghy.

The Reds are set to take on Real Madrid in the Champions League final once more, with the former no doubt keen to make up for the heartbreak of defeat in Kyiv in 2018.

We hope all those travelling to Paris have arrived safely and enjoy the game.

You can catch the clip below, courtesy of @Watch_LFC:

