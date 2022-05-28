(Video) World-class Courtois save tips Mane’s opening effort onto the post as Reds denied early reward

Sadio Mane was inches away from providing the opener in the Champions League final clash between Liverpool and Real Madrid.

Upon further inspection, Los Blancos’ No.1, Thibaut Courtois, was responsible for keeping the tie level in the first-half after some superb reflexes allowed him to push the No.10’s effort onto his post.

It’s been a superb start to the first 45 from Jurgen Klopp’s Reds, with our opponents looking somewhat ropey.

