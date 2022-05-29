‘Agreement is possible’ – Sky Sports journalist drops details & fee of potential Mane to Bayern deal

Florian Plettenberg has claimed on Twitter that Sadio Mane’s entourage remains in talks with Bayern Munich’s negotiators ahead of a potential summer switch.

The Senegalese international has reportedly decided to depart Liverpool this summer, according to Fabrizio Romano.

Update #Mané: Talks and negotiations with #FCBayern ongoing and confirmed. All parties speak about a possible 3-y-c until 2025 and a transfer fee of around €30m + Bonus. Agreement is possible. @SkySportDE https://t.co/DYKYEcp9Mj — Florian Plettenberg (@Plettigoal) May 29, 2022

The figure of €30m touted has since been disputed by Goal journalist Neil Jones, with the Reds likely to set a more significant asking price ahead of the opening of the next transfer window.

Gary Lineker sums up ludicrous French police reaction with Liverpool point

Given the importance of the No.10 to the club and his status as a Ballon d’Or contender, it has to be said anything below £50m is likely to be considered unacceptable.

There is a year left on Mane’s contract, a reality that is sure to be exploited by any potential suitor, though we’re sure to be in safe hands with Michael Edwards’ highly-rated protege, Julian Ward, leading the recruitment team in any negotiations.

The real challenge, of course, will be finding a replacement for one of the leading attackers in world football and one of the key architects of the Jurgen Klopp-led revival.

