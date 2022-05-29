Man of the match Courtois sends Liverpool a message after tense Champions League final win

Thibaut Courtois described Liverpool and Premier League winners Manchester City as ‘unbelievable’ after Real Madrid secured their 14th Champions League crown.

The Merseysiders suffered the taste of defeat once more against Los Blancos thanks in no small part to the heroics of the former Chelsea No.1.

“I am really proud of the team. We stuck to it and when I needed to be there I was there for the team,” the Belgian told reporters, as quoted by the Metro.

“We beat some the best clubs of the world. City and Liverpool were unbelievable this season. They fought to the end in the Premier League, Liverpool won two cups and they were really strong.

“We played a great game today. We had one chance and scored it.”

The Reds had plenty of goalscoring opportunities throughout the tie, particularly in the first-half of action, but were kept at bay on several occasions thanks to a memorable outing from the shostopper.

Whilst criticism is sure to keep coming in heavy supply online following another heartbreaking defeat to the Spanish champions, we shouldnt be quick to forget that this side has defied its critics to play in all 63 games on offer this term.

We’re extremely fortunate to witness a side that came to within two games of completing a historic quadruple.

It wasn’t to be our night but we can guarantee that Jurgen Klopp’s men won’t be sitting on their laurels.

