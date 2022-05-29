‘My son attacked, my wife mugged’ – Ex-Liverpool star shares ‘disgusting’ treatment his family was subjected to in Paris

Jason McAteer has shared his experience attending the Champions League final in Paris online.

The former Liverpool star noted in a tweet that both his wife and son had been subjected to horrific treatment in the French capital – a tale shared by many a supporter in France.

Last night was disgusting. My son attacked my wife mugged @UEFAcom very accountable as well as ground stewards and French police. Hope everyone is getting out of this shitshow safely. #LFC #LFCFamily — Jason Mcateer (@MCATEER4) May 29, 2022

The Merseysiders have called for an investigation into events around the stadium before, during after full-time as the club suffered a 1-0 defeat to Real Madrid at the Stade de France.

We’d like to express our deepest sympathies to McAteer and his loved ones and we hope that all fans involved have safely emerged from the event in question.

It’s difficult to tell the extent to which fan treatment impacted performance on the pitch, though we’ve no doubt that it will have only compounded the negative feelings within the squad after the conclusion of the tie.

In what should have been a show of unity after the final was moved from St. Petersburg to the French capital was sadly utterly marred by French officials on the day.

