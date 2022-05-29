Neil Jones drops Mane transfer claim as Liverpool’s two conditions for selling 23-goal star revealed

Neil Jones has confirmed Fabrizio Romano’s report of Sadio Mane’s intent to leave Liverpool this summer.

The Goal journalist added, however, that the Reds would be looking for more than the €30m price tag touted by some claims, with the club also looking to have a replacement ‘lined up’.

Sadio Mane is set to inform Liverpool of his desire to leave the club this summer. Bayern Munich favourites to sign him, but Reds would demand well more than the €30m price suggested (no official bid yet) and would want to have a replacement lined up before selling. #LFC — Neil Jones (@neiljonesgoal) May 29, 2022

Bayern Munich are allegedly in the running for the 30-year-old’s signature this summer, with clubs sure to be eyeing up the Senegalese attacker given his current terms are set to run out in 2023.

Having been one of the key men behind our revival under Jurgen Klopp, it’s difficult to imagine life at Liverpool without Mane lining up in the front-three.

Beyond that, losing a world-class operator in the 23-goal star is sure to affect any top side in Europe, and one can hardly blame our recruitment team for looking to ensure that appropriate cover is brought in.

With Mo Salah still yet to commit his future to the club either, of course, it’s set to be a potentially nervy few weeks for fans as the end of an era (as far as the forward line is concerned) threatens to rear its head.

