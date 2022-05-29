(Video) ‘Police are minging’ – Liverpool legend rips into French authorities after horrific treatment of fans in CL final

John Aldridge left no stone unturned when assessing his trip to Paris for the Champions League final, blasting the poor treatment of Liverpool fans in the French capital.

Police forces by the Stade de France were appalling in their treatment of Reds attended, with multiple eyewitness accounts and footage evidencing the unprovoked use of pepper spray and tear gas.

The club has since called for an investigation into proceedings.

