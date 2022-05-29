Real Madrid to compound Liverpool misery by bid to seal £59m transfer as personal terms agreed, confirms Nicolo Schira

Liverpool could be set to officially lose out on reported transfer target, Aurelien Tchouameni, according to transfer journalist, Nicolo Schira.

The Reds are said to be keen on bolstering their midfield department in the upcoming summer window.

Aurelièn #Tchouaméni is getting closer to #RealMadrid, which have offered €70M to #ASMonaco to try to close the deal. The french midfielder has already agreed personal terms with Blancos as anticipated last week. #transfers https://t.co/crx9HIKIL9 — Nicolò Schira (@NicoSchira) May 29, 2022

The side could be set for a busier transfer window than expected following reports of Sadio Mane’s intent to call time on his Anfield career.

READ MORE: ‘Agreement is possible’ – Sky Sports journalist drops details & fee of potential Mane to Bayern deal

With the player allegedly leaning towards joining Los Blancos, we wouldn’t be surprised to see a deal confirmed officially in the near future.

Our penchant for identifying sound alternative options, however, means that we likely have little to worry about as far as our own transfer plans are concerned.

Indeed, Ibrahima Sangare has been reliably linked ahead of the opening of the summer window and for a far more affordable fee than the one touted for Tchouameni.

Considering the ages of the likes of Thiago Alcantara, Jordan Henderson and James Milner (not to mention the expectation that Fabio Carvalho will support the forward line), it would certainly make sense to look after the future of the midfield.

#Ep52 of The Empire of the Kop Podcast: Paris edition – Previewing the Champions League final