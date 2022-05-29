‘Sadio Mane has decided to leave Liverpool’ – Fabrizio Romano drops transfer bombshell after CL final defeat

‘Sadio Mane has decided to leave Liverpool’ – Fabrizio Romano drops transfer bombshell after CL final defeat

Sadio Mane has reportedly decided to call time on his Liverpool career, with the Senegalese international due to depart the club this summer.

This claim courtesy of a tweet from well-respected transfer news journalist, Fabrizio Romano, who notes that the No.10 is ready for a new challenge.

The former Southampton ace’s contract remains set to expire in the summer of 2023, with Bayern Munich said to be the leading contenders for the forward’s signature.

It’s certainly not the news many a fan will have been hoping for after the 30-year-old’s cryptic comments ahead of the Champions League final, with Mane having promised ‘special’ news after the contest.

Having enjoyed a stellar second-half of the campaign, especially in light of his move more central in the forward line, there had been a strong suspicion that the side would be prepared to keep hold of the left-winger-turned-striker beyond the expiration date of his current terms.

A move away from Anfield has yet to be officially confirmed from the club and player’s side, though it’s hardly an encouraging update from a reliable source.

