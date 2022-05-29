‘Utter bull****’ – Gary Lineker blasts UEFA before delayed kick-off for ridiculous claim

Gary Lineker was one of several commentators to call out UEFA online for blaming the ‘late arrival of fans’ for the delayed kick-off at the Stade de France.

As multiple fan accounts and footage has demonstrated, poor organisation ran supreme in the French capital as supporters were treated horrifically by the authorities before, during and after the Champions League final.

I’m not sure it’s possible to have a more poorly organised event if you tried. Absolutely shambolic and dangerous. @UEFAcom — Gary Lineker 💙💛 (@GaryLineker) May 28, 2022

They’ve just announced another 15 minute delay “because of the late arrival of fans”. Utter bullshit. — Gary Lineker 💙💛 (@GaryLineker) May 28, 2022

The Merseysiders suffered the bitter taste of defeat once more against Los Blanco, courtesy of a Vinicius Jr. winner in the second-half of action.

In what was an occasion to be celebrated – the fact that the final had been moved away from St. Petersburg to Paris was certainly cause enough – fans were once again let down by UEFA and the total mismanagement of a major sporting event.

To blame the fans, despite multiple eyewitness accounts from supporters and journalists attending, is nothing short of a disgrace and it’s absolutely critical that French authorities in addition to the footballing body are held accountable for events around the Stade de France.

