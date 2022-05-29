(Video) ‘Beaten with truncheons’ – French journalist’s footage appears to show police charging Liverpool fans unprovoked

Footage taken by one journalist, Remy Buisine, in Paris appears to show French police forces charging Liverpool fans unprovoked.

Multiple accounts from the night would concur that aggressive force was utilised against supporters in the French capital without any clear justification.

It’s yet further evidence of the horrific treatment of travelling Reds in and around the Stade de France for the Champions League final.

We hope all those who made the trip to France return home safely.

You can catch the clip below, courtesy of @RemyBuisine:

Violente charge policière dans un bar à proximité de la fan zone de Liverpool à Nation, la situation dégénère. Les personnes en terrasse reçoivent des coups de matraques. #Liverpool #LIVRMA #LiverpoolVsRealMadrid pic.twitter.com/Wl0Vu2kMTd — Remy Buisine (@RemyBuisine) May 28, 2022