(Video) French police officer hits Liverpool fan from close range with pepper spray in the face despite showing no aggression

One Liverpool fan was subjected to a direct use of pepper spray by a member of the French police whilst attempting to get through a turnstile with a ticket.

The supporter, to his credit, didn’t react to the misuse of authority shown, though we have to question what threat exactly he was providing to encourage the official to behave in such a manner.

It’s but one of several examples of horrific treatment that need to be investigate after the Reds’ 1-0 defeat to Real Madrid in Paris.

You can catch the clip below, courtesy of @SaraMenai & TNT Sports:

