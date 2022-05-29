(Video) Horrifying scenes of Liverpool fans being teargassed in fanzone looks like warzone footage

(Video) Horrifying scenes of Liverpool fans being teargassed in fanzone looks like warzone footage

A great deal of concerning footage has emerged from Liverpool’s Champions League final encounter with Real Madrid.

Multiple reports and clips have backed up claims that fans were tear-gassed by French police in Paris before and after the contest between the European finalists, with one clip shared by @sollsimpson looking more akin to scenes from a warzone than the aftermath of a football match.

The Reds have officially requested an investigation into proceedings around the tie.

You can catch the clip below, courtesy of @Sollsimpson:

