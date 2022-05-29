(Video) Liverpool fans give cup double-winning Reds a heroes welcome in trophy parade

Posted by
(Video) Liverpool fans give cup double-winning Reds a heroes welcome in trophy parade

Liverpool fans made their appreciation for the club clear as Jurgen Klopp’s men returned from Paris empty-handed after a 1-0 defeat to Real Madrid.

The German’s men still had the FA Cup and League Cup to show for their tremendous efforts in a 63-game campaign.

After the horrifying handling of the Champions League final in the French capital, it’s reassuring to hear of so many supporters returning unharmed to Merseyside.

You can catch the clip below, courtesy of @CapitalLivNews:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Featured

Latest

Most Read

Back to Top