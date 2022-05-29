(Video) Liverpool fans give cup double-winning Reds a heroes welcome in trophy parade

Liverpool fans made their appreciation for the club clear as Jurgen Klopp’s men returned from Paris empty-handed after a 1-0 defeat to Real Madrid.

The German’s men still had the FA Cup and League Cup to show for their tremendous efforts in a 63-game campaign.

After the horrifying handling of the Champions League final in the French capital, it’s reassuring to hear of so many supporters returning unharmed to Merseyside.

