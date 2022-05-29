(Video) ‘Treated like absolute scum’ – Liverpool fan shares horrifying treatment of supporters in Paris after CL final

One Liverpool supporter, Tom Whitehurst, shared his story from Paris, revealing details of horrific police behaviour in the French capital on the night of the Champions League final.

This account has been corroborated by many other supporters attending the meeting between the Reds and Real Madrid on Saturday, with many having had unpleasant run-ins with police, local gangs and stewards.

We can only hope that those who made the trip to France all emerged safely from the stadium.

