Exclusive: Stan Collymore identifies ‘readymade replacement’ for Sadio Mane Liverpool have recently signed

With Sadio Mane’s exit from Liverpool Football Club this summer looking increasingly set in stone, according to various reports, some speculation over a potential replacement for the No.10 has already begun.

In Stan Collymore’s eyes, however, the Reds already possess a ‘readymade replacement’ for the Senegalese international in the form of winter signing, Luis Diaz.

“Do I see a like for like replacement for Sadio Mane as and when he goes?” the former Red exclusively told the Empire of the Kop.

“Not really, because I think in Diaz they have a readymade replacement.

“In Firmino and Diogo Jota they’ve got a No.9 that scores goals, gets in the box. Then it’s down to tieing up Mo Salah for longer than next season.”

The Colombian has been a superb addition to the squad for Jurgen Klopp’s men, though he did attract some critique for a comparatively lacklustre outing in the Champions League final.

READ MORE: Real Madrid to compound Liverpool misery by bid to seal £59m transfer as personal terms agreed, confirms Nicolo Schira

Having proven to be such a tremendous breath of fresh air that he pushed Mane central in the forward line, it’s fair to say that our No.23 has more than defied expectations.

On top of that, the prospect of a full pre-season with his new club mixed in with full tactical instructions from Klopp and his coaching staff is sure to enhance a phenomenal talent already at our disposal.

Replacing a world-class operator like our former Southampton ace will be another task entirely, of course, though with cover existing all the way through the front-three (with Fabio Carvalho able to play down the left-flank) barring the right-wing, one might argue other priorities must be solved first.

#Ep52 of The Empire of the Kop Podcast: Paris edition – Previewing the Champions League final