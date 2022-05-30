Klopp has already found his Mane replacement; wants 34-goal hitman to come in for 23-goal Liverpool attacker – Correio da Manha

Liverpool and Jurgen Klopp have reportedly identified Benfica’s Darwin Nunez as the ideal replacement for Sadio Mane.

This update comes courtesy of Correio da Manha, with the publication claiming that fans could see developments in a move for the 22-year-old this week.

The Reds’ No.10 has confirmed to teammates that he will be departing Anfield this summer, with Bayern Munich said to be in the lead for his signature.

The Uruguayan international has enjoyed a phenomenal campaign in the Portuguese top-flight, amassing 38 goal contributions (including 34 goals) in 41 games (across all competitions).

Even taking into account the difference in quality between the Primeira Liga and the Premier League, those are pretty impressive numbers from a reported Liverpool target and could certainly, at the very least, entice some degree of interest from our recruitment team given the quality of player we’re seeing leave.

Bearing in mind how much of a success Luis Diaz has proved to be in Merseyside, returning to Portugal once more to snap up another highly-rated talent wouldn’t necessarily be the worst idea.

