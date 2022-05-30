Luka Modric points to key moment in Liverpool CL final clash that helped decide the game in Real Madrid’s favour

Luka Modric has suggested that Real Madrid’s ability to keep their cool in the Champions League final is what separated the Spanish outfit from Liverpool.

The La Liga champions secured their 14th title in the competition courtesy of a one-goal lead, proving resolute despite much in the way of pressure from Jurgen Klopp’s men.

“In the first half, I think we defend too much,” the midfielder told CBS Sports (via the Echo).

“We didn’t have too much of the ball. Liverpool were pressing high and they did well. But we stayed calm and didn’t panic.

“In the second half, we played much better and had more possession – and then we scored the goal.

“I think, from that disallowed goal, we started believing more and I think, for Liverpool, they panicked and they weren’t that comfortable anymore.”

Whilst it says a great deal that Thibaut Courtois was named man of the match for his heroics in Paris, there’s no questioning the fact that Los Blancos were considerably more ruthless when presented with opportunities in front of goal.

On our end, we’d have to argue that our performance in the second-half in the build-up to Vinicius Jr’s goal was hardly epitomised by a state of panic.

Ultimately, we failed to capitalise on the chances we had, which was due in no small part too to the terrific outing of Real Madrid’s shotstopper.

There’s still a great deal to be proud about when it comes to this season and we’re looking forward to seeing what this side can accomplish in the next.

