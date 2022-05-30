Sadio Mane’s exit could have impact on new Liverpool signing’s role, suggests Fabrizio Romano

Fabrizio Romano has suggested that fans should keep an eye out to see how Sadio Mane’s departure this summer may affect the role of summer signing, Fabio Carvalho.

The former Fulham man had been initially tracked by Liverpool earlier in the season with a view to the Portuguese star linking up with the Reds in the winter window.

“Certainly, Liverpool will replace Sadio Mane should the deal with Bayern or any other club be completed,” the transfer news guru told Caught Offside.

“We may have to wait a bit longer to see how this pans out before learning more about who the Reds will target up front.

“As I’ve previously revealed, Fabio Carvalho is heading to LFC this summer and will not be loaned out, so it will be interesting to see how Mane’s departure could affect his role in Jurgen Klopp’s team.”

Running out of time to fully complete the deal in January, Jurgen Klopp’s men fortunately persevered and secured the youngster’s signature without having to risk a tribunal.

Able to play within the forward line in addition to the middle of the park – though set to be favoured in the former of the two options, according to reports – one might imagine that Mane’s departure could free up extra minutes for the teenager next term.

Should our No.10 depart in the next window, as is expected, Carvalho could be pushed forward as cover for our current first-choice left-winger in Luis Diaz, or potentially as Mo Salah’s, dependent on his proficiency in various slots in the forward line.

