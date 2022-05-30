(Video) Andy Robertson on how ‘the best fans in the world have come out’ to cheer up the Liverpool squad

Andy Robertson was part of a gutting defeat to Real Madrid but admitted the bus tour was the best way to end the season.

Speaking with LFC TV, the 28-year-old said: “To be honest with you I woke up this morning in a terrible mood, everyone did. Obviously we were so disappointed with what happened last night, of course we are, but the minute you get on this bus you realise the best fans in the world have come out.

“It’s great for all of us and it will give us a nice ending to a really tough season. We move on to next season but from this experience we will get we’ll be ready to get back into it.

“We want to win the big titles and when you don’t do that you worry about how you will be received, what will go on and how many people [will turn up], so of course that was in the back of our minds. But hang on, what a turnout from the best fans in the world.

“They give us something to be happy about and to represent them, for all of us, is the biggest honour.

“We have to show the appreciation to them. It’s been a long, tough season for us and also for them as well: how far they have travelled, how much money they have spent travelling, every game.

“Sixty-three games, home and away sold out. You kind of appreciate them more and it’s more just a thank you to them more than anything”.

It’s great that the Scottish captain was able to be appreciated for his role in the team’s performance, in this amazing campaign.

Two trophies and two second place finishes is certainly not a bad season and now all the lads are raring to go again in August.

Others may laugh but you can only be impressed by our supporters and our team remaining defiant in defeat and jubilant in a double success.

You can watch the video of Origi (from 1:45:24) via Liverpool’s YouTube channel: